A 28-year-old mechanic of Nakaulevu, Navua lost his life in a freak accident at a job site along the Calia Back Road this afternoon.

According to Police, the deceased had gone to the site to conduct repairs on to a digger and was conducting a test drive when the excavator allegedly got buried under a pile of rocks, leaving him trapped inside.

Emergency responders managed to retrieve his body this evening and investigation into the matter continues.