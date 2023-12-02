GCC delegation to visit China

Saturday, December 2, 2023
The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs has announced a strategic visit to the People’s Republic of China, by the delegation of the Great Council of Chiefs led by Minister Responsible Ifereimi Vasu.

The visit signifies a major step forward in the development of i-Taukei villages, following the historic re-establishment of the GCC after a 16-year pause.

Each of the 14 Provinces and Rotuma will be sending a delegate each and will tour three of China’s provinces, fully sponsored by the Chinese Government.

This visit will mark the strengthening of bilateral relations between Fiji and China, and a commitment to the advancement of i-Taukei communities.

Central to the delegation’s agenda is learning from China’s successful poverty alleviation and rural development strategies.

This knowledge will be invaluable in enhancing the socio-economic fabric of i-Taukei villages, fostering sustainable and inclusive growth.

In a statement, Vasu highlighted that this visit will no doubt play a pivotal role in guiding our strategies to uplift i-Taukei villages.

Vasu said the recent re-establishment of the GCC marks a renewed emphasis on traditional leadership in Fiji’s development trajectory.

This visit to China is anticipated to be a cornerstone in translating global best practices into effective local strategies for i-Taukei communities.

The Government has extended its appreciation to the Chinese Ambassador to Fiji for facilitating this remarkable opportunity. Seeing China’s development first-hand will be an invaluable experience for the GCC.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
