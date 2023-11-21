GCC to have women reps from each province

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the Great Council of Chiefs Review Taskforce has recommended that one seat out of the three is allocated to each province be allocated to a woman.

Vasu said that this allocation would come with the provisions for an observer status for ordinary citizens and youth representatives.

He said there is also a recommendation that a non-voting seat be allocated to churches.

In his Ministerial Statement in Parliament, Vasu said the GCC Review Team have come up with eight recommendations – that forms a strategic framework to guide the revitalisation and modernisation of indigenous governance structures.

Vasu said the recommendations are also aligned with contemporary societal values and international governance standards that fully safeguard Fijian heritage and empowering of i-Taukei communities for future generations.

The recommendations are:

The GCC be independent and politically neutral. The GCC be re-established as a Statutory Trust under an Act of Parliament. The i-Taukei Trust Fund be moved under the proposed GCC structure and grow its financial base. The GCC be proactive in advocating, directing and oversight of i-Taukei interests and aspirations. The GCC maintains and strengthens its advisory function in nation building.

6. The GCC champions, strongly advocating and sets strategic direction on eight thematical areas, namely:

(i) spiritual wellbeing and service centred;

(ii) good governance and good leadership;

(iii) economic empowerment;

(iv) culture, tradition, heritage and resource ownership;

(v) education;

(vi) health and wellbeing;

(vii) environment; and

(viii) climate change.

That an implementation team be established.

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs have revealed that the recommendations were endorsed by members of the GCC through the Vakaturaga Conference and the i-Taukei Affairs Board.

Vasu said that Cabinet has also endorsed the recommendations in principle, and the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs will continue to update Cabinet on the progress.

He said establishing the Statutory Trust for the GCC is a process that requires careful consideration and time – The GCC will be reinstated under the existing i-Taukei Affairs Act.

The Minister added that this will be accompanied by necessary revisions to the i-Taukei Trust Fund Act to facilitate this provisional measure.