Goalie Sevanaia to miss Under 20 World Cup

Nadroga goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia Junior will miss out on the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in May-June this year.

Fiji Football Association technical director Timo Jankowski confirmed to FijiLive that the 19-year-old Sevanaia has been dropped from Fiji Under 20 squad due to a thumb injury.

“We have 21 players in camp and unfortunately Seva sustained a thumb injury and we’ve been told that he won’t be able to heal on time. He sustained an injury recently during training. He was put under medical observation and the results show that it will take a lot of time to heal.”

Jankowski said the Junior Bula Boys have two replacement goalkeepers, Jioji Vuakaca from Labasa and Steven Dean from Tailevu Naitasiri.

“Both the goalkeepers have been given game time locally and internationally. Steven has been a consistent goalkeeper and he has been displaying a good performance in the Premier League games.”

Meanwhile, FIFA is yet to announce the new host of the Under 20 World Cup after stripping the host rights from Indonesia last week.