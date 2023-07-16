Good to have Tamani back: Raiwalui

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui says the inclusion of explosive Fijian Drua flanker Joseva Tamani is a huge boost for the side ahead of the Pacific Nations Cup this month.

Tamani, who sustained an injury in Drua’s match against the Queensland Reds, joined the Flying Fijians squad earlier last week and was part of the team’s training at the Sigatoka sand dunes on Saturday.

“He’s had a knee injury at the end of the season.”

“He trained well, recovered well and it’s good to have him back here.”

Fiji will take on Tonga in the opening PNC match at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

Raiwalui is expected to announce the line-up by Thursday.