Govt is dragging it feet on EC appointment: Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says the FijiFirst Party is disappointed with the Government as it is dragging its feet on convening the Constitutional Offices Commission to appoint members of the Electoral Commission.

Speaking to FijiLive, Seruiratu said the Government is deliberately taking its time on the matter.

He also revealed that the Acting Supervisor of Elections has emailed the Chair of the Constitutional Office Commission, calling on COC to expedite the appointments of the Electoral Commissioners that’s currently vacant.

Seruiratu said he was also copied in the email from the Fijian Elections Office and these positions have been vacant since March.

He said in Parliament, it’s a numbers game and right now they have 24 instead of 26.

“FijiFirst questions the Government’s intentions on why it is being seen dragging its feet.”

Seruiratu also highlighted that being an ex-officio member, no correspondences from the Constitutional Offices Commission has indicated his membership, nor has he been copied in any of the correspondences from the COC.

“The unfortunate thing is that my office has not received any correspondences prior or after the suspension of the Party from the COC on my position in the COC.”

“I understand emails have been circulated, however I have not been invited,” Seruiratu added.