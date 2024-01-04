Govt to fund operational costs of each provincial councils

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs has announced that Government will fully fund the operation costs of the 14 provincial councils.

In an interview, the Minister Responsible, Ifereimi Vasu said this would substitute the traditional ‘Soli ni Yasana’, earmarked by the provincial councils.

Vasu said each of the provincial council would now have to focus efforts on the development projects of each of the provinces.

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs has not however indicated how the allocation or the disbursement of funds to each province.