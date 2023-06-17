Govt yet to reward Fijiana Drua players

Fiji Rugby Interim Chairman of Trustees, Peter Mazey says the Fiji Government is yet to reward the special bonus payment to Super W Champions, Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Minister of Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru announced last week that each player in the Fijiana Drua team will receive $8,000.

Mazey said the payment has not yet been received and a presentation to the team will be made when the Minister of Sports returns from overseas.

Meanwhile, the Rooster Chicken bonus payment of $82,000 has been paid to the 41 players, officials and managers who were part of the winning team.