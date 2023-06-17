Saturday, June 17, 2023
Govt yet to reward Fijiana Drua players

Fiji Rugby Interim Chairman of Trustees, Peter Mazey says the Fiji Government is yet to reward the special bonus payment to Super W Champions, Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Minister of Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru announced last week that each player in the Fijiana Drua team will receive $8,000.

Mazey said the payment has not yet been received and a presentation to the team will be made when the Minister of Sports returns from overseas.

Meanwhile, the Rooster Chicken bonus payment of $82,000 has been paid to the 41 players, officials and managers who were part of the winning team.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
