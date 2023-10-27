Habosi’s try nominated for top award

Flying Fijians winger Vinaya Habosi has been nominated for the International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year for his performance against Georgia in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Habosi’s try against Georgia had it all.

Quick hands moving the ball along the line, a through-the-legs pass from Selesitino Ravutaumada and a charging run by Levani Botia before the flanker managed to offload while falling in the tackle for the supporting Habosi to score.

The prestigious World Rugby Awards 2023 will be presented at the Opéra Garnier in Paris on Sunday.