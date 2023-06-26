Hayne loses $780k in prison Bitcoin scam

Former Fiji Bati and NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been conned out of $780,000 in Bitcoin by one of his jail inmates.

According to The Daily Telegraph, inmate, Ishan Seenar Sappideen, allegedly told Hayne that he’d made millions of dollars investing with Australian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brooke.

The conman convinced Hayne and other inmates that he could deliver big returns if they invested with him. .

Sappideen is serving a maximum 12-year sentence after being found guilty of stealing $4.6m from his friends and family in a Ponzi scheme.

The former Sydney Grammar student allegedly received more than $2 million from Hayne and at least six other inmates in Cooma jail between 2020 and 2022.

Sappideen was moved to a different prison due to fears for his safety following complaints over his behaviour which led to Corrective Services NSW’s investigations.

The report claims Hayne’s money was transferred by people outside jail who had access to his bank accounts.

Hayne was in Cooma jail after being found guilty of raping a woman at her home in October 2019 and sentenced to five years and nine months jail.

He won an appeal in February 2022 and was granted a retrial only to be found guilty again and jailed for at least three years on May 12.