Monday, June 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Hayne loses $780k in prison Bitcoin scam

Former Fiji Bati and NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been conned out of $780,000 in Bitcoin by one of his jail inmates.

According to The Daily Telegraph, inmate, Ishan Seenar Sappideen, allegedly told Hayne that he’d made millions of dollars investing with Australian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brooke.

The conman convinced Hayne and other inmates that he could deliver big returns if they invested with him. .

Sappideen is serving a maximum 12-year sentence after being found guilty of stealing $4.6m from his friends and family in a Ponzi scheme.

The former Sydney Grammar student allegedly received more than $2 million from Hayne and at least six other inmates in Cooma jail between 2020 and 2022.

Sappideen was moved to a different prison due to fears for his safety following complaints over his behaviour which led to Corrective Services NSW’s investigations.

The report claims Hayne’s money was transferred by people outside jail who had access to his bank accounts.

Hayne was in Cooma jail after being found guilty of raping a woman at her home in October 2019 and sentenced to five years and nine months jail.

He won an appeal in February 2022 and was granted a retrial only to be found guilty again and jailed for at least three years on May 12.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023-24 National Budget

Budget will be business driven: Ali...

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali has revealed that the 202...
2023-24 National Budget

Prof Prasad lacks imagination, says...

Opposition Member of Parliament Jone Usamate has defended the FijiF...
Rugby

FRBT to set up investigation commit...

Fiji Rugby Board of Trustees chair Peter Mazey has confirmed that a...
News

Fijian trio held over liquid cocain...

Israeli Police has detained three Fijian soldiers employed with the...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Budget will be business driven: ...

2023-24 National Budget
Permanent ...

Prof Prasad lacks imagination, s...

2023-24 National Budget
Opposition...

FRBT to set up investigation com...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Fijian trio held over liquid coc...

News
Israeli Po...

Meghan and Harry given Netflix u...

Entertainment
Meghan Mar...

DFPL to resume with full round o...

Football
The Digice...

Popular News

Video is fake, Health Ministry c...

News
The Minist...

Government needs $500m injection...

2023-24 National Budget
Government...

Fijian quartet named in Wallabie...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

Constitutional review to reflect...

News
The Social...

Ban on sea cucumber harvesting l...

Business
Cabinet ha...

Fiji, Aust to upgrade partnershi...

News
Fiji and A...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023-24 National Budget

Budget will be business driven: Ali