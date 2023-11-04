Saturday, November 4, 2023
Health centre continues renovation today

The Samabula Health Centre will be temporarily closed from 4pm today, as it undergoes some minor renovations, over the weekend.

This has been highlighted by the Ministry of Health, who said that this is due to the painting of the exterior of the health centre.

Opening hours are from 8am till for 4pm today and on Sunday from 8am till 4pm.

The Health Centre will fully open again from Monday.

The Ministry of Health is advising members of the public to visit the nearest medical facility in a case of an emergency, when the Samabula Health Centre closes from 4pm today.

For more information, please contact Jowalesi Tuiloma on 9906430 or 9262610.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
