Thursday, June 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Help is on the way, Rabuka tells RKS

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reassured the Ratu Kadavulevu School Administration and indicated that help is on the way.

Yesterday the Prime Minister was in Lodoni, Tailevu, to inspect the partly-destroyed Sukuna Dormitory.

Rabuka was received by the school principal Ilaisa Waqalala and briefed him on the fire incident and the temporary arrangement made for the students affected.

He said the principal had indicated that the fire completely damaged the top floor of the dormitory, with the bottom floor partly destroyed by the fire on Monday.

“I am thankful to God that all the 145 students of Bure Sukuna are safe.”

“To the RKS management, affected students and parents, rest assured that your Coalition Government will work with relevant stakeholders to provide the much-needed assistance,” Rabuka said.

The Prime Minister also made a quick stop at Queen Victoria  School to meet students and the school administration.

He added that it’s always refreshing to visit his former school.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijian quartet to feature in Super ...

Four players who share links to Fiji will feature in the semifinal ...
News

FFP offered to pay SODELPA debt: Sa...

FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has revealed that p...
News

Man in video charged for common ass...

A 37-year-old has been charged by Namaka Police and produced at the...
Football

Fiji in Pool of death for Olympic Q...

The Digicel Fiji Under 23 side has been drawn in a pool of death fo...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijian quartet to feature in Sup...

Rugby
Four playe...

FFP offered to pay SODELPA debt:...

News
FijiFirst ...

Man in video charged for common ...

News
A 37-year-...

Fiji in Pool of death for Olympi...

Football
The Digice...

Injured Roseman ready to return ...

Rugby
21-year-ol...

Maritime zones are hard-drugs dr...

News
The Assist...

Popular News

NZ to host OFC Men’s Olympic Qua...

Football
The Oceani...

Raffa relishes first tourney wit...

Fiji FACT 2023
Argentinea...

Vonolagi commends team for fight...

Fiji FACT 2023
Tailevu Na...

Several fire cases in last 48-ho...

News
Several fi...

Drua to conclude season with awa...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Fiji FA is ready to assist FRU, ...

Rugby
Fiji Footb...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijian quartet to feature in Super Rugby semis