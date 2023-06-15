Help is on the way, Rabuka tells RKS

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reassured the Ratu Kadavulevu School Administration and indicated that help is on the way.

Yesterday the Prime Minister was in Lodoni, Tailevu, to inspect the partly-destroyed Sukuna Dormitory.

Rabuka was received by the school principal Ilaisa Waqalala and briefed him on the fire incident and the temporary arrangement made for the students affected.

He said the principal had indicated that the fire completely damaged the top floor of the dormitory, with the bottom floor partly destroyed by the fire on Monday.

“I am thankful to God that all the 145 students of Bure Sukuna are safe.”

“To the RKS management, affected students and parents, rest assured that your Coalition Government will work with relevant stakeholders to provide the much-needed assistance,” Rabuka said.

The Prime Minister also made a quick stop at Queen Victoria School to meet students and the school administration.

He added that it’s always refreshing to visit his former school.