IDC to be played in Suva

Fiji Football Association has confirmed the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from 10-15 October.

Initially, the tournament was scheduled to be played at Lautoka’s Churchill Park however, Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel in a statement said they met with the Fiji Sports Council and managed to secure the HFC Bank Stadium as the tournament venue.

“The HFC Bank Stadium is indeed a great facility that will provide an ideal backdrop for this exciting tournament.”

Eight teams will feature in the Super Premier division while six teams will feature in the Premier and Senior divisions respectively.