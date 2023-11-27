Incident involving students worries Ministry

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca is deeply concerned about an incident involving students in Suva last Thursday.

In a video circulating on social media, students are seen throwing papers out onto the road from a bus, obstructing traffic and creating a hazardous situation for motorists.

The incident escalated to the point where the actions of these students nearly resulted in a serious road accident.

Kuruleca said such behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

She said the safety of students, as well as that of the public, is of paramount importance.

“I remind all students that engaging in such disruptive and dangerous behaviour is not only a violation of basic safety norms but also reflects poorly on your character, your family, your community, and the reputation of your school. This is a very serious matter, and an investigation is underway. We will be liaising closely with schools heads, LTA and parents to address this issue,” Kuruleca added.

She is urging parents to instil the values of responsibility, respect, and safety in their children and teachers are reminded to ensure continued supervision of duty of care during these last few weeks of the 2023 academic year.