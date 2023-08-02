Incorrect price list shared on social media: FCCC

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has clarified that the recent circulation of an price list for food items on social media is incorrect.

Upon thorough verification, FCCC can confirm that the price list being shared is inaccurate and does not reflect the current prices of the mentioned food items.

Members of the public and consumers are urged not to rely on the misinformation and to refrain from spreading fake news.

The accurate and up-to-date price list, which has been duly verified by FCCC can be accessed on https://fccc.gov.fj/551-2/