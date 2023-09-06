Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Innovative CIRO project launched in Ra

Save the Children Fiji, in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), inaugurated the groundbreaking Child-Centered Innovative Resilience Outreach (CIRO) project in Vanuakula Village, Rakiraki recently.

With generous funding from USAID amounting to US$991,881 through the Pacific American Fund (PAF), the initiative seeks to boost the resilience and welfare of children and communities in Fiji.

The comprehensive CIRO Project, dedicated to the all-round development of children, will employ pioneering methods in the realms of WASH, Environment, Child Protection, and Livelihood activities.

With its scope encompassing fifty communities and twenty schools in the North and West regions, it stands as a beacon of hope for many.

Shairana Ali, chief executive for Save the Children Fiji, expressed gratitude at the launch.

“We sincerely thank USAID and PAF for supporting our endeavors over the next two years. Livelihoods, health, and hygiene programs will be a boon to 50 communities and 20 schools, greatly benefiting the children therein.”

Mission Director for USAID in the Pacific Islands, Zema Semunegus, also emphasized USAID’s commitment to the Pacific Islands, stating,

“Our aspiration is to foster a prosperous future by supporting programs that address challenges like climate change, disaster resilience, and sanitation. Today showcases our dedication to partnering with Fiji and its communities.”

Dr Abdul Shah, the Divisional Medical Officer – West Ministry of Health and Medical Services, lauded the initiative.

“The CIRO project is a monumental step, targeting challenges in remote communities and schools. Our focus on safe sanitation and involving our youth as change agents is pivotal for our future.”

Centrally, the project revolves around bolstering clean water access, promoting efficient sanitation practices, and heightening hygiene awareness.

It emphasizes the significance of a sustainable environment for flourishing communities.

Also, engagement of children in environmental conservation efforts promises a sustainable future.

The launch, marked by active participation from children, families, and community members, symbolizes the community’s collective commitment and ownership of the project, ensuring its continued success and enduring impact.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
