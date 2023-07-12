Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Internal check has always been a focus: Chew

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says an internal look of the processes and functions and how best to maintain the trust of the people in the institution has always been his focus.

He made this comment in light of a recent event where a Police officer is among suspects charged for an alleged murder in Tovata, Nasinu recently.

Chew said finding solutions to reinforce cultivated and self-restrained officers capable of serving the general population is fundamental.

“We look at issues that are happening within the organisation and how best we can move forward for the betterment of the service we provide for the general public,” he said.

Chew said internal changes have been made on tier levels for clarification in certain key areas.

“We have done some reshuffles just for internal process so we can better our services to the general public.”

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua echoed similar sentiments.

“This was the biggest challenge, making the Force professional in all aspects of their work.”

Tikoduadua said the reviewing of the Police Act would also be of significance in guiding that future incidents are avoided.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
