Jones 100pc committed to Wallabies job

Eddie Jones says he is 100 per cent committed to his job as Australia head coach with the country facing an early World Cup exit.

Australia will be eliminated at the pool stages for the first time, even before facing Portugal in their last Pool C match on Monday, if Fiji beat Georgia with a bonus point on Sunday.

“Obviously it’s been a tough old week,” under-fire Jones told BBC Sport.

“There is no lack of desire, no lack of work ethic, no lack of spirit in the team. They are a great bunch of boys.

“We are just not good enough at the moment, but if we keep working the way we are, we will be,”

The former England head coach was named Australia boss in January but has overseen seven losses from his eight matches since.

Australia started their World Cup with a convincing win over Georgia but they were next defeated 22-15 by Fiji before suffering a record 40-6 loss to Wales.

“It’s not really about me, it is about the team. My only job is to get the team prepared as well as I can,” said Jones.

“I am 100% committed to the job. I love coaching and I love the challenge. That’s the reason I came back to Australia, because I wanted to make a difference.”

The Australian led England to the World Cup final in 2019 and also took Australia to a home final in 2003.

The Wallabies are two-time winners, lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in 1991 and 1999.

“If there needs to be a fall guy for the World Cup, then it is obviously me,” continued Jones.

“When you become a head coach for a team, you take on that responsibility.”

“The playing group has been absolutely fantastic, I couldn’t ask any more from them. So, therefore if there needs to be someone responsible for the performance, it’s me.”