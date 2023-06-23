Friday, June 23, 2023
Junior Wallabies wary of Fiji

Junior Wallabies Head Coach Nathan Grey says the side is wary of Fiji ahead of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship opener.

Grey said with developments on-going in the small rugby crazy islands, they are treading slowly, and to rely on previous results would not be ideal.

“At this age group, 12 months is a very long time for the development of the players both physically and mentally. I think you’re a little naive to look at last year and take a lot of gauge from that,” Grey said.

“Obviously, the Drua and being able to have young players in that squad exposes them to a higher level of footy and the more consistently they can do that, the more consistently they can play.”

“2023 is a totally new environment and we’re treating it that way and we’ll be focusing on what we need to do to perform at the level we want to.”

Australia and Fiji open their campaign on Sunday at 2.30am.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
