Juveniles charged with serious sex crimes

Three juveniles were charged by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) last month for serious sexual offences.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl from his village.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 7-year-old girl, while a 15-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 9-year-old niece.

Meanwhile 16 people were charged with a total of 43 counts of sexual offences in September and there were 17 victims out of whom 11 were under the age of 18 years.

There were nine incidents where the victims and the accused were related to each other.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
