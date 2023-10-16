Kakasi relishes goal, eyes more glory with Ba

Solomon Islander Darold Kakasi says scoring for Ba after a long time, and especially in the final of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship is indeed very special and a moment he will always cherish.

The 24-year-old whose contract with the Men in Black expires in December also confirmed to FijiLive that he wants to spend another season in Fiji and would love to stick with the Mohammed Ashif Khan coached side in the new season and help them win more titles.

Kakasi revealed that during the team talk, the coaches kept motivating the players to bring back Ba’s lost glory with the aim of winning the IDC title after a lapse of eight years.

“I’m very happy to have scored the goal. In the league games and pool matches, I couldn’t score and after a long time, I scored in a tournament final.”

“I had the feeling before the match that I would score.”

“The team talked about bringing back the glory to Ba and we wanted to win this IDC for the people of Ba and the fans.”

“This win is for my family back in the Solomons. I’m going home next month and I just wanted to return with victory to put a smile on my family’s face. It’s been long overdue.”