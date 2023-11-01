Wednesday, November 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Karawalevu signs 2-year deal with Tahs

Photo Courtesy: NSW Waratahs

Fiji Bati winger Vuate Karawalevu has signed with the NSW Waratahs on a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Karawalevu, a former Fijian schoolboy rugby union star was scouted by the Roosters playing for the Kaiviti Silktails and made the decision to switch to the 13-man code despite being named in Fiji’s Under 18’s World Cup squad.

Karawalevu was selected to represent Fiji Bati at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England last year making his international test debut against Italy and was capped on three occasions.

The former Marist Brothers High School student expressed his excitement to return to rugby union and join the Waratahs.

“I’ve spent a couple of years in rugby league, but I am incredibly excited to be back playing rugby union, the game I played throughout my whole life,” Karawalevu said in a statement.

“Getting the opportunity to come to a team like the NSW Waratahs is incredible, I’d like to thank the coaches for giving me an opportunity to get back into the game I love, to train hard and hopefully I get the chance to showcase what I can do and pull on the jersey next season”.

Waratahs Head Coach Darren Coleman was thrilled to add such an exciting player to his roster.

“Really excited to have Vuate join our squad. He’s a big boy with good aerial skills and Fijian flair. I see him as a real growth player for us”

“Since meeting him mid-year, he’s a very open and positive guy. He’s got a lot of work to do but we are all excited to get him back to his natural sport and based on what we have seen in the back half of Shute Shield where he joined West Harbour, he knows his way to the try line.”

Meanwhile, the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season will kick start in March.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Botia in alternative World Cup drea...

Following the 2023 Rugby World Cup dream team announcement on Sunda...
Rugby

Portugal’s win over Fiji ‘Feel good...

Portugal’s historic 24-23 win over the Flying Fijians in their Pool...
Rugby

Naiqama faces lock competition in A...

Fijian-NSW Waratahs lock-forward Sera Naiqama feels there is a huge...
News

Nadi man to front court for wife...

The 39-year-old man alleged to have seriously assaulted his 38-year...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Botia in alternative World Cup d...

Rugby
Following ...

Portugal’s win over Fiji ‘Feel g...

Rugby
Portugal’s...

Naiqama faces lock competition i...

Rugby
Fijian-NSW...

Nadi man to front court for wife...

News
The 39-yea...

NFP condemns Govt stand on Isra...

News
Minister f...

Chaudhry has no political credib...

News
National F...

Popular News

Foster on verge of World Cup tri...

Rugby
Ian Foster...

RFMF warns against illegal use o...

News
The Republ...

Fiji’s reputation has been...

News
The Nation...

Fiji at the centre of bad public...

News
Opposition...

Bula among rising stars in Pacif...

NRL
Wests Tige...

Fiji Bati holds coaching clinic ...

NRL
Just a day...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Fijiana XV captain Leweniqila retires