Karawalevu signs 2-year deal with Tahs

Fiji Bati winger Vuate Karawalevu has signed with the NSW Waratahs on a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Karawalevu, a former Fijian schoolboy rugby union star was scouted by the Roosters playing for the Kaiviti Silktails and made the decision to switch to the 13-man code despite being named in Fiji’s Under 18’s World Cup squad.

Karawalevu was selected to represent Fiji Bati at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England last year making his international test debut against Italy and was capped on three occasions.

The former Marist Brothers High School student expressed his excitement to return to rugby union and join the Waratahs.

“I’ve spent a couple of years in rugby league, but I am incredibly excited to be back playing rugby union, the game I played throughout my whole life,” Karawalevu said in a statement.

“Getting the opportunity to come to a team like the NSW Waratahs is incredible, I’d like to thank the coaches for giving me an opportunity to get back into the game I love, to train hard and hopefully I get the chance to showcase what I can do and pull on the jersey next season”.

Waratahs Head Coach Darren Coleman was thrilled to add such an exciting player to his roster.

“Really excited to have Vuate join our squad. He’s a big boy with good aerial skills and Fijian flair. I see him as a real growth player for us”

“Since meeting him mid-year, he’s a very open and positive guy. He’s got a lot of work to do but we are all excited to get him back to his natural sport and based on what we have seen in the back half of Shute Shield where he joined West Harbour, he knows his way to the try line.”

Meanwhile, the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season will kick start in March.