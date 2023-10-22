Sunday, October 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Kepa must resign as TSLS chair: Ketan

Opposition Member of Parliament, Ketan Lal has expressed his distaste at the appointment of the Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa, as Chair of the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service, while being a senior member of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

In a statement, Lal said her appointment is a direct violation of the Political Parties Act – and the fact that such breaches are allowed to persist without consequences raises concerns about the effectiveness of Fiji’s law enforcement agencies.

Lal said no one should be treated differently or given special treatment under the law.

“It is vital that our public servants, especially those in influential positions, maintain the highest standards of ethics and legality. Ro Teimumu must also adhere to the rule of law, ensuring that justice and fairness prevail.”

Lal who has been vocal on his social media platform questioned who will protect the Constitution and the core principles of the constitution if those in power are not held accountable for their actions.

“I call on Ro Teimumu Kepa to resign from her political affiliations. Her continued association with SODELPA, while occupying a public office, is a clear violation of the law and undermines the integrity of our democratic institutions.”

Lal added that the Government’s silence on this matter is equally concerning – It is their responsibility to uphold the law and ensure that public officials, regardless of their political affiliations, adhere to the regulations that govern their conduct.

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Liberal Party Office confirms that Ro Teimumu still remains a member of the Party’s Management Board and has not resigned as an official.

FijiLive has also reached out to the Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi for comments. We have also reached out to the Fijian Elections Office.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Ethanol production in the pipeline:...

Fiji Airways spends close to $500 million buying ethanol biofuel fr...
News

Think outside the box, says Kamikam...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has c...
Rugby

Boks snatch 16-15 win over England,...

Reigning champions South Africa struck late for a 16-15 win over En...
Football

New ICC winner to be crowned

A new winner will be crowned in the FANCA International Club Champi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ethanol production in the pipeli...

News
Fiji Airwa...

Think outside the box, says Kami...

News
Deputy Pri...

Boks snatch 16-15 win over Engla...

Rugby
Reigning c...

New ICC winner to be crowned

Football
A new winn...

Drasa progresses to FANCA ICC se...

Football
Drasa edge...

Fiji economy shows steady growth...

Business
The Fijian...

Popular News

Koroisau out, Turuva battling bo...

NRL
Experience...

Turaga left in the dark on reshu...

News
Newly appo...

Spears reveals decision for memo...

Entertainment
Queen of P...

Fiji’s rugby future bright despi...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Kakasi relishes goal, eyes more ...

Football
Solomon Is...

Athleticism of Fijians is incred...

NRL
Fiji Bulik...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Vodafone Fiji Bati in PNG