Kepa must resign as TSLS chair: Ketan

Opposition Member of Parliament, Ketan Lal has expressed his distaste at the appointment of the Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa, as Chair of the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service, while being a senior member of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

In a statement, Lal said her appointment is a direct violation of the Political Parties Act – and the fact that such breaches are allowed to persist without consequences raises concerns about the effectiveness of Fiji’s law enforcement agencies.

Lal said no one should be treated differently or given special treatment under the law.

“It is vital that our public servants, especially those in influential positions, maintain the highest standards of ethics and legality. Ro Teimumu must also adhere to the rule of law, ensuring that justice and fairness prevail.”

Lal who has been vocal on his social media platform questioned who will protect the Constitution and the core principles of the constitution if those in power are not held accountable for their actions.

“I call on Ro Teimumu Kepa to resign from her political affiliations. Her continued association with SODELPA, while occupying a public office, is a clear violation of the law and undermines the integrity of our democratic institutions.”

Lal added that the Government’s silence on this matter is equally concerning – It is their responsibility to uphold the law and ensure that public officials, regardless of their political affiliations, adhere to the regulations that govern their conduct.

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Liberal Party Office confirms that Ro Teimumu still remains a member of the Party’s Management Board and has not resigned as an official.

FijiLive has also reached out to the Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi for comments. We have also reached out to the Fijian Elections Office.