Kidnap claims are false, Police confirm

The Fiji Police Force has put to rest concerns about an alleged kidnapping attempt of three children in Lautoka last week.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Livai Driu confirmed that a report of the alleged incident was lodged at the Lautoka Police Station last Wednesday by the parent of a child who claimed that his son and two of his classmates were victims of the incident.

ACP Driu said that the suspect in question is a 16-year-old member of an overseas volunteer group conducting community work in the Lautoka area.

He said on the day in question, the group was conducting a clean-up campaign from Shirley Park to the Punjas Children’s Park.

“The 16-year-old said he went to Churchill Park wanting to watch rugby, following which he picked up rubbish in the area.”

“After he finished, he went back to the children’s park to meet with his peers.”

“During his interview, he claimed that the children had followed him, and after their group debrief, he walked them back to Churchill Park where he was met with a group of angry parents, and was allegedly assaulted during the confrontation.”

ACP Driu said the 16-year-old has declined to lodge a report regarding the assault.

“We wish to clarify that the claim of the alleged kidnapping attempt is not true,” he added.