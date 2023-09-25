Koroiduadua’s World Cup dream ends

Fijian Drua prop Jone Koroiduadua’s dream of donning the Flying Fijians jumper at the Rugby World Cup in France is over after he got injured during a training session.

Koroiduadua was added to the team as a replacement for Meli Tuni but his hopes of getting some game time were shattered after he picked up an injury during a contact session.

The extent of the injury and other details has not been released by the team management.

Fellow Drua teammate Emosi Tuqiri will replace Koroiduadua and will join the team later this week.

This is the second major injury to the team at the World Cup.

Fly-half Caleb Muntz was the first on the casualty list and replaced by Vilimoni Botitu.

Meanwhile the Flying Fijians will face Georgia in their next match on Sunday.