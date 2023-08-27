Sunday, August 27, 2023
Koroisau boots penalty in Tigers defeat

Photo Courtesy: Wests Tigers

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau booted a penalty in the Wests Tigers 32-8 defeat to the Sydney Roosters in Round 26 of NRL Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Saturday.

The Tigers got away to a fast start by capitalising on an early Roosters’ error to score the first try of the evening through Triston Reilly and Koroisau slotted the conversion to give his side a 6-0 lead in the 7th minute.

The Roosters hit back in the 14th minute, with Sam Walker pushing through several missed tackles on his way to the line to score and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii converted.

In the 23rd minute, Koroisau booted the first penalty in favor of the Tigers in the match to keep their lead at 8-6 but their joy was shortly relieved when Roosters were handed a penalty which Suaalii kicked in between the uprights to lock the scores at 8-8.

Just before the break, Daniel Tupou scored for the Roosters and Suaalii converted to give the Roosters a 14-8 lead at the break.

The second half looked like a one-sided affair in the goodwill of the Roosters despite the side being reduced to 12 players when Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was sent to the sin bin for a late hit on Koroisau.

Yet, the Tigers failed to capitalise and take advantage of the situation while the Roosters kept fighting hard and scored three consecutive tries through Terell May, Suaalii and Victory Radley.

Suaalii converted all three to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
