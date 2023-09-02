Saturday, September 2, 2023
Koroisau ends season with a try

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau ended the season with a try in the Wests Tigers 54-12 loss to the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 27 NRL at 4 Pine Park in Sydney on Friday.

It took just 39 seconds for the Eagles to open the scoring when Haumole Olakau’atu exploded through a hole to put Tolutau Koula on the right edge to score and Daly Cherry-Evans converted.

When the Eagles fumbled an opportunity over the line, the Tigers hit back with a set restart and handed them their first attacking chance and Koroisau darted over to level the scores 6-6 with his own conversion.

The Eagles extended their lead with four consecutive tries as Koula pulled his second, Jason Saab bagged a double and Ethan Bullemor added his first.

Evans converted twice for a stunning 26-6 lead at the break.

The home side ran riot in the remaining half of the game scoring five tries through Haumole Olakau’atu, Jake Trbojevic, Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega, Gordon Chan Kum Tong and Evans also scored and booted four conversions.

Asu Kepaoa managed to score a consolation try for the Tigers which Koroisau converted.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
