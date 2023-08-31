Koroisau reverts to halfback for Eagles clash

Fiji Bati and Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau reverts to the halfback position for their Round 27 NRL clash against the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday.

The move sees Will Smith move to the reserves with debutant Kit Laulilii, who gets his first shot at the big time off the bench.

Alex Twal and Jake Simpkin also make their return for the final game of the season but Stefano Utoikamanu and John Bateman are out this week.

Simpkin takes up the hooker’s role with Shawn Blore to start as an edge forward.

The bottom-placed Tigers after four wins, 19 losses and three bye week have 14 points.

The Tigers will face the Eagles at 6pm at 4 Pines Park.

The teams:

Tigers: Jahream Bula, David Nofoaluma, Triston Reilly, Josh Feledy, Junior Tupou, Daine Laurie, Apisai Koroisau, Alex Twal, Jake Simpkin, David Klemmer, Isaiah Papali’I, Shawn Blore, Justin Matamua.

Subs: Asu Kepaoa, Kit Laulilii, Fonua Pole, Alex Seyfarth, Tallyn Da Silva, Brandon Wakeham, Will Smith, Aitasi James, Tommy Talau.

Sea Eagles: Tolutau Koula, Jason Saab, Brad Parker, Morgan Harper, Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega, Jakob Arthur, Daly Cherry-Evans, Toafofoa Sipley, Lachlan Croker, Sean Keppie, Haumole Olakau’atu, Ben Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic.

Subs: Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Dean Matterson, Aaron Woods, Ethan Bullemor, Kelma Tuilagi, Josh Schuster, Ben Condon, Samuela Fainu, Christian Tuipulotu.