Thursday, August 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Koroisau reverts to halfback for Eagles clash

Photo Courtesy: Wests Tigers

Fiji Bati and Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau reverts to the halfback position for their Round 27 NRL clash against the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday.

The move sees Will Smith move to the reserves with debutant Kit Laulilii, who gets his first shot at the big time off the bench.

Alex Twal and Jake Simpkin also make their return for the final game of the season but Stefano Utoikamanu and John Bateman are out this week.

Simpkin takes up the hooker’s role with Shawn Blore to start as an edge forward.

The bottom-placed Tigers after four wins, 19 losses and three bye week have 14 points.

The Tigers will face the Eagles at 6pm at 4 Pines Park.

The teams:

Tigers: Jahream Bula, David Nofoaluma, Triston Reilly, Josh Feledy, Junior Tupou, Daine Laurie, Apisai Koroisau, Alex Twal, Jake Simpkin, David Klemmer, Isaiah Papali’I, Shawn Blore, Justin Matamua.

Subs: Asu Kepaoa, Kit Laulilii, Fonua Pole, Alex Seyfarth, Tallyn Da Silva, Brandon Wakeham, Will Smith, Aitasi James, Tommy Talau.

Sea Eagles: Tolutau Koula, Jason Saab, Brad Parker, Morgan Harper, Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega, Jakob Arthur, Daly Cherry-Evans, Toafofoa Sipley, Lachlan Croker, Sean Keppie, Haumole Olakau’atu, Ben Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic.

Subs: Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Dean Matterson, Aaron Woods, Ethan Bullemor, Kelma Tuilagi, Josh Schuster, Ben Condon, Samuela Fainu, Christian Tuipulotu.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Mother of six graduates in hotel ma...

Elizabeth Alovetta Turaga couldn’t contain her tears as she walked ...
News

Sole bread winner overcomes obstacl...

38-year-old Anjeni Devi Prasad has struck the right balance between...
Rugby

One task at a time, says Raiwalui

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have shifted their focus towards thei...
Rugby

Flanker Nasove joins Valorugby Emil...

Former Fiji 7s extended squad member and Fijian Drua flanker Rusiat...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Mother of six graduates in hotel...

News
Elizabeth ...

Sole bread winner overcomes obst...

News
38-year-ol...

One task at a time, says Raiwalu...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Flanker Nasove joins Valorugby E...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Poor defending was a letdown, sa...

Football
Fiji Coach...

Stand strong, work together, chi...

News
Bau High C...

Popular News

Woodward unmoved by England’s sh...

Rugby
Rugby Worl...

Pair charged for failing to deli...

News
A 37-year-...

4-year plan unveiled for inclusi...

News
The Electi...

Turuva returns for Cowboys clash...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Fire breaks out in Labasa Town

News
The Nation...

Achievement for all mankind: Kar...

News
The histor...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Mother of six graduates in hotel management