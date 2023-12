Fiji football’s pride, Roy Krishna, has been named the Odisha FC’s Player of the Match for his remarkable brace in Odisha FC’s recent win against Hyderabad FC.

Krishna’s stellar performance has not only earned him this honor but he had also earned a spot as captain in the Indian Super League’s ‘Team of the Week.’

As Odisha FC prepares for their upcoming match against East Bengal tomorrow, all eyes will be on Krishna to see if he can continue his goal-scoring momentum.