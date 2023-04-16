Sunday, April 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Kurukuru hoist inaugural Melanesian Cup in Fiji

The  Pacific wonderboys of Futsal, the Kurukuru of the  Solomon Islands have won the inaugural Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup 2023 after a resounding  5-1 win over Vanutu in the final at Vodafone Arena in Suva on Sunday.

The Kurukuru defeated Fiji 4-1 while Vanuatu thumped New Caledonia 6-0 to book a spot in the final on Saturday.

Calvin Do’oro scored the opener for Kurukuru in the 14th minute but a minute later, Bill Tamuri got the equaliser for Vanuatu.

In the 19th minute, Charlie Otainao had put Kurukurus back into the lead with his powerful strike that found the back of the net for a 2-1 lead at the break.

Coming off the bench, Elis Mana extended the lead for Solomon mid-way in the second half and Clavin netted his second goal in the 31st minute to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Nadi back to winning ways over Tavu...

Nadi bounced back to its winning after registering an impressive 5-...
Football

Zahid stars in Rewa’s top of the ta...

Former national marksman Abbu Zahid scored a brace of goals as unbe...
Football

Dismal end for Fiji at Melanesian C...

Fiji has finished its Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup campa...
Football

Khan scores on debut, Naita edges N...

Altamish Khan scored a goal on his debut for Tailevu Naitasiri and ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadi back to winning ways over T...

Football
Nadi bounc...

Zahid stars in Rewa’s top of the...

Football
Former nat...

Dismal end for Fiji at Melanesia...

Football
Fiji has f...

Khan scores on debut, Naita edge...

Football
Altamish K...

Fiji affirms support for the Ind...

News
Minister f...

FNU continues to deal with teeth...

News
Opposition...

Popular News

12-month amnesty period for rate...

News
Cabinet ap...

Director of Public Prosecutions ...

News
Director o...

Muslim IDC to be played in May

Football
The 2023 M...

220 facilities upgrade is priori...

News
The Minist...

Irresponsible and extravagant: S...

News
The Office...

Sepuloni to lead Pacific Mission...

News
New Zealan...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Nadi back to winning ways over Tavua