Kurukuru hoist inaugural Melanesian Cup in Fiji

The Pacific wonderboys of Futsal, the Kurukuru of the Solomon Islands have won the inaugural Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup 2023 after a resounding 5-1 win over Vanutu in the final at Vodafone Arena in Suva on Sunday.

The Kurukuru defeated Fiji 4-1 while Vanuatu thumped New Caledonia 6-0 to book a spot in the final on Saturday.

Calvin Do’oro scored the opener for Kurukuru in the 14th minute but a minute later, Bill Tamuri got the equaliser for Vanuatu.

In the 19th minute, Charlie Otainao had put Kurukurus back into the lead with his powerful strike that found the back of the net for a 2-1 lead at the break.

Coming off the bench, Elis Mana extended the lead for Solomon mid-way in the second half and Clavin netted his second goal in the 31st minute to seal the win.