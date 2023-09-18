Monday, September 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Kuruvoli thanks coaches for believing in him

Scrum-half Simione Kuruvoli has thanked the Flying Fijians coaching panel for believing in his abilities and giving him the crucial task of kicking in their historic 22-15 win over Australia in the Rugby World Cup today.

The 24-year-old from Kadavu  successfully kicked four penalties and a conversion and contributed 14 points in the victory.

“I normally just do the scrum part and feed the balls, but I don’t have the kicking bit,” Kuruvoli said.

“I thank the coaches for trusting me, I was surprised today.”

“The extras that have been going on after training, the kicking – I thank the coaches again for believing in me, it went well today.”

Kuruvoli said after a 32-26 loss to Wales, they had stuck to a blueprint and studied their opponents well before the match.

“We’ve been watching their games [way] back because New Zealand and Australia play heaps of games.”

“We just took our learnings from [Australia’s game versus Georgia] last week and we won.”

“We were coming in to dominate them in many different ways, the scrums, the lineouts.”

Kuruvoli added the win would go a long way in boosting grassroots rugby back home.

“It would be very high, the win today will give a boost to the young ones to play for Fiji.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Gavoka is acting PM till month end

With Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka currently away attending high l...
News

We want to engage deeply with India...

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says Fiji wants to en...
Rugby

Fiji’s win over Wallabies thr...

7’s maestro Waisale Serevi says the Flying Fijians monumental Rugby...
News

Fiji, Cooks to sign DCA during PIF ...

Fiji and the Cook Islands are in the process of finalising a new De...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Gavoka is acting PM till month e...

News
With Prime...

We want to engage deeply with In...

News
Deputy Pri...

Fiji’s win over Wallabies ...

Rugby
7’s maestr...

Fiji, Cooks to sign DCA during P...

News
Fiji and t...

Australia have backs to the wall...

Rugby
Wallabies'...

Fijiana works on fatigue and dec...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Popular News

Samoa records bonus point win in...

Rugby
Samoa regi...

Elderly woman allegedly murdered...

News
Investigat...

Wong relishes Bati debut, ready ...

NRL
New Zealan...

Nurses record highest number of ...

News
The Minist...

Man in custody over alleged Koro...

News
Police hav...

Jones targets Flying Fijians for...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Gavoka is acting PM till month end