Labour questions Party payments

The Fiji Labour Party has written to the Office of the Secretary-General to Parliament, questioning the need to pay $325,000 each to the four political parties, represented in Parliament.

In the letter, the leader of FLP and former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry said that there does not seem to be any rationale behind the determination of the grant, irrespective of the size of the four political parties in Parliament.

Chaudhry said it is a huge sum of taxpayers monies, and of which they are entitled to know how and what it is to be spent for.

He also questioned on the need that each of the four political parties need a six-figure grant for, and whether this is not sheer abuse of tax funds?

“We see this move as a gift to the three Coalition partners to pay their outstanding general election debts, and amass funds for the next election campaign, which over their four-year term would accumulate to $1.3 million each.”

The former prime minister also highlighted the need to allocate each MP’s $10,000 known as duty allowance, without any proper justification.

Chaudhry said already each Minister and Assistant Minister is paid handsomely with perks.

“As holders of high political office, they are deemed to be on duty 24 hours, seven days. So what is the Duty Allowance for?”

Chaudhry added that the Fiji Labour Party does not see any justification for this pay out and urged Parliament that it should not be proceeded with.