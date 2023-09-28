Friday, September 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Labour questions Party payments

The Fiji Labour Party has written to the Office of the Secretary-General to Parliament, questioning the need to pay $325,000 each to the four political parties, represented in Parliament.

In the letter, the leader of FLP and former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry said that there does not seem to be any rationale behind the determination of the grant, irrespective of the size of the four political parties in Parliament.

Chaudhry said it is a huge sum of taxpayers monies, and of which they are entitled to know how and what it is to be spent for.

He also questioned on the need that each of the four political parties need a six-figure grant for, and whether this is not sheer abuse of tax funds?

“We see this move as a gift to the three Coalition partners to pay their outstanding general election debts, and amass funds for the next election campaign, which over their four-year term would accumulate to $1.3 million each.”

The former prime minister also highlighted the need to allocate each MP’s $10,000 known as duty allowance, without any proper justification.

Chaudhry said already each Minister and Assistant Minister is paid handsomely with perks.

“As holders of high political office, they are deemed to be on duty 24 hours, seven days. So what is the Duty Allowance for?”

Chaudhry added that the Fiji Labour Party does not see any justification for this pay out and urged Parliament that it should not be proceeded with.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Job of bouquet and bricks: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Pras...
News

Couple found dead inside their home...

The Criminal Investigations Department is conducting an investigati...
Rugby

Fijiana 7s bounce back to winning w...

The Saiasi Fuli coach Fijiana side bounced back to its winning ways...
Entertainment

Britney’s mother ‘struggling’ to pa...

Lynne Spears, the mother of multimillionaire ‘Princess of Pop’ Brit...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Job of bouquet and bricks: Prasa...

Football
Deputy Pri...

Couple found dead inside their h...

News
The Crimin...

Fijiana 7s bounce back to winnin...

Rugby
The Saiasi...

Britney’s mother ‘struggling’ to...

Entertainment
Lynne Spea...

8 Mile actor Nashawn Breedlove d...

Entertainment
Actor and ...

Bainimarama, Qiliho case adjourn...

News
The Suva M...

Popular News

Sims signs with Catalans in Supe...

NRL
Former NSW...

8 Mile actor Nashawn Breedlove d...

Entertainment
Actor and ...

Koroiduadua’s World Cup dream en...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Ex rep backs Tailevu Naitasiri f...

2023 IDC
Former rep...

Council opposes proposed tariff ...

News
The Consum...

We have a large target to collec...

News
Acting Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Job of bouquet and bricks: Prasad