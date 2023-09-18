Monday, September 18, 2023
Lack of corporate staff to fast track recruitment

Lack of corporate staff within the Health Ministry affects the fast tracking, recruitment  and appointment of new staff.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister Responsible Dr Antonio Lalabalavu said the Ministry is currently trying to facilitate the necessary changes to civil service processes as different policies existed prior to the new Government’s formation.

Dr Lalabalavu said these vacancies include newly created positions, regularized positions, and selected vacant unfunded positions due to post holders’ promotion, retirement, death, resignation, deem to resign and termination.

He said acting appointments are processed through ‘expression of interest’ to fill a specialised position while permanent positions are filled through an open merit recruitment selection process.

He added that the Ministry continues to align its recruitment processes to all relevant legislation and guidelines during this transition period whilst awaiting the finalisation of employment policy.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
