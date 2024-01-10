Wednesday, January 10, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Lam outlines newly signed Mata’s ability

Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat La has outlined the ability of new signing Viliame Mata of winning the gain line battle as one of the key reasons the club have signed the Fijian international backrower from Edinburgh ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Lam on the club’s website said Mata is one of the most powerful and exciting back-row players in the game, so they are delighted to be bolstering our forward pack with a player of his world-class calibre next season.

“While he is destructive and brings gain line on both sides of the ball, he also possesses the passing/offloading skills and experience that will add real value to our team.

“His performances as a centurion for Edinburgh and at the recent Rugby World Cup in France for Fiji, showcased his experience and ability at the top level. We’re pleased to be bringing him to the Bears and the Premiership next season.”

There is expected to be plenty of change within the Bristol squad ahead of next season, so Mata’s signature looks set to be the first of several announcements over the coming months.

Bristol have gone through a transformation over the last six months, adding powerhouse centres Virimi Vakatawa and Benhard Janse van Rensburg to significantly bulk up their midfield following the departure of Semi Radradra, but the pack remains short of a couple of bruising, bulking forwards.

Mata, despite being 32, reportedly earns wages in excess of £400,000 a season, which will make him one of the biggest earners at the Bears next season, but with good reason.

Predominantly a number eight, Mata stands at 6’5” and weighs in at 125kg, and was nominated for EPCR Player of the Year and named Guinness PRO14 Players’ Player of the Year in 2018/19 having won Olympic Gold with Fiji at Rio 2016 and in the 15-a-side game was a standout player at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, scoring against England in the quarter-final.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep in ...

The Fiji men’s 7s team’s preparations for the 2024 HSBC Sevens Seri...
News

Police aims to reduce road fataliti...

The Fiji Police Force will continue to push for road safety this ye...
Football

Omede wants more game time with Blu...

Nigerian marksman Usman Omede is eying more game time with Lautoka ...
Rugby

Wakeham to feature for Blacktown Wo...

Australia-born Fiji Bati star Brandon Wakeham has found a new club ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep ...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Police aims to reduce road fatal...

News
The Fiji P...

Omede wants more game time with ...

Football
Nigerian m...

Wakeham to feature for Blacktown...

Rugby
Australia-...

Navale extends contract with Sea...

Rugby
Fijian you...

Duru clears misstatement on bidd...

News
Former Soc...

Popular News

Amendment to the Constitution mu...

News
Any change...

Chaudhry takes a swipe at Tabuya...

News
Th...

Norton to grace Coral Coast 7s a...

Rugby
The 2024 M...

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep ...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

67% Year 8 pass rate as results ...

News
The 2023 F...

Clear my name, Duru tells SODELP...

News
Former Soc...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fiji 7s team to kick start prep in Levuka