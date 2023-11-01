Lami affected by unavailability of training facility

The unavailability of training facilities has been Lami’s achilies heel ahead of the 2023 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC).

Coach Intiaz Khan said that the unavailability of futsal courts has affected their training sessions in the past weeks.

“We have been trying to regroup our team after we lost some of our players to other teams,” Khan said.

“The boys had been unable to access the courts and that’s why we were not able to train together as a team.”

“Futsal is not an easy sport because it requires a lot of strength and running around. We can’t be slow and that’s something we have to overcome when we take the pitch tomorrow.”

While the side will be on a mission to end their five-year drought at the championship this week, Khan said they will not underestimate any team in their Group after being drawn with arch-rival Suva, Rakiraki and Labasa.

“The three teams in our pool are very strong and we expect them to come firing since they topped their standing in their zones through which they have qualified for the championship.”

“Suva is a champion side and we know they always bring their champion attitude on the court while we feel that Labasa is very unpredictable. They created an upset the previous year and we feel they will be a solid side again. Rakiraki is no longer new to futsal and I’m sure by now they would know how we play.”

“We finished in the seventh spot last year and the boys are motivated to reach the semifinal stage of the championship this time.”

Lami will kick start their campaign against Suva at 8.30pm in the feature match of Day 1 before they take on Rakiraki at 4pm on Friday and face off Labasa at 7.30pm on Saturday.