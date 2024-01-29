Monday, January 29, 2024
Late Patel honored during CVC

Late business tycoon and former Fiji Football Association trustee and Ba President, Vinod Patel was honored during the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion in Lautoka yesterday.

Patel died at the age of 84 earlier this month.

A minute of silence was observed by the teams on the field and spectators in the stands in his honor and a Ba team jersey was also presented to his family before kick-off.

The teams also remembered and honored former Ba and Tavua defender Lario Amusa who died last week after a short illness.

Amusa was also the father of Lautoka and national defender Ilimotama Jese.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
