Lautoka chases second title

The Lautoka football side is chasing its second title of the season after qualifying for the semifinals of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice cream Battle of the Giants.

The Blues finished Group A in top spot with seven points and will feature in the first semifinal next month.

Coach Ronil Kumar said they are focused on winning their second straight tournament and the players will work hard in their quest to achieve this.

The former Ba and national midfielder who guided the team to win the Fiji FACT in Suva earlier this year said the one month break can affect the team morale and it is his job and that of the management to keep everyone focused on the goal.

“We had very good pool matches in the BOG. We made a shaky start and were held by Navua but came out very strongly in the remaining games against Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri.”

“We still have some issues in the team to solve and discipline is something that needs a lot of improvement. We had one red card and some yellow cards and in the knockout stages we cannot afford to get cards as it can prove very costly.”

“Our finishing improved a lot in the last two games and our strikers have been on target. This should give them confidence entering the semifinals as all of them have scored goals,” said Kumar.

The semifinals are scheduled to take place on 16 September and the final a day later.