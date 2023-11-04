Legislation review for online scams

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the Office of the Solicitor-General will review existing legislations, and identify gaps that restrict agencies from dealing with online scammers.

This comes after the ‘Scam Taskforce’ held its third meeting earlier this week.

The Deputy Prime Minister has also highlighted that the Scam Taskforce has also agreed that greater awareness is required to avoid ordinary Fijians falling victim to these increasing number of online scams.

“It is important that the people of Fiji be aware that online scams are fast evolving and better disguised, and it is critical for Fijians to be digitally educated. The taskforce will be creating awareness materials and digital education online modules for the public in this regard,” Kamikamica said.

The Fijian Government has revealed that its plans to reach out to international partners to combat cross border scams and re-align our agencies to international best practices.

Kamikamica also reiterated that it has become unacceptable for people to continue to prey on the vulnerable.

He said that a new way of scamming is through ‘Viber’ accounts are being hacked to try to obtain money from Viber users.

“This is a new type of impersonation that is happening, and our taskforce has received reports and complaints in this regard.”

“Be more vigilant and do not be susceptible or fall prey to these scams,” Kamikamica added.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, members of the taskforce convened for the third Taskforce Meeting; chaired by members from the Ministry of Trade, and attended by ministry of Local Government, Reserve Bank of Fiji, Office of the Solicitor – General, Consumer of Fiji and Fijian Competition Consumer Commission, Online Safety Commission together.

Also, in the meeting were Vodafone and Digicel Fiji.