Saturday, November 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Legislation review for online scams

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the Office of the Solicitor-General will review existing legislations, and identify gaps that restrict agencies from dealing with online scammers.

This comes after the ‘Scam Taskforce’ held its third meeting earlier this week.

The Deputy Prime Minister has also highlighted that the Scam Taskforce has also agreed that greater awareness is required to avoid ordinary Fijians falling victim to these increasing number of online scams.

“It is important that the people of Fiji be aware that online scams are fast evolving and better disguised, and it is critical for Fijians to be digitally educated. The taskforce will be creating awareness materials and digital education online modules for the public in this regard,” Kamikamica said.

The Fijian Government has revealed that its plans to reach out to international partners to combat cross border scams and re-align our agencies to international best practices.

Kamikamica also reiterated that it has become unacceptable for people to continue to prey on the vulnerable.

He said that a new way of scamming is through ‘Viber’ accounts are being hacked to try to obtain money from Viber users.

“This is a new type of impersonation that is happening, and our taskforce has received reports and complaints in this regard.”

“Be more vigilant and do not be susceptible or fall prey to these scams,” Kamikamica added.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, members of the taskforce convened for the third Taskforce Meeting; chaired by members from the Ministry of Trade, and attended by ministry of Local Government, Reserve Bank of Fiji, Office of the Solicitor – General, Consumer of Fiji and Fijian Competition Consumer Commission, Online Safety Commission together.

Also, in the meeting were Vodafone and Digicel Fiji.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Freak accident claim three lives: P...

Police say three people have lost their lives in an accident that o...
Rugby

RFMF is like a wounded Lion, says K...

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jo...
Rugby

Fuli names strong Fijiana 7s for Ol...

Head coach Saiasi Fuli has named a powerful Fijiana 7s squad for th...
Sports

Prasad clocks fast Marathon time

Fiji's fastest marathoner and half-marathoner runner Pramesh Prasad...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Freak accident claim three lives...

News
Police say...

RFMF is like a wounded Lion, say...

Rugby
The Republ...

Fuli names strong Fijiana 7s for...

Rugby
Head coach...

Prasad clocks fast Marathon time...

Sports
Fiji's fas...

Rasaku and Tamani back for Fiji ...

Rugby
Melrose Cu...

Suva overcomes Labasa, into IDC ...

2023 Futsal IDC
Suva is th...

Popular News

RFMF warns against illegal use o...

News
The Republ...

Qareqare scores on debut as Bati...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Bus driver to front court for ca...

News
A 21-year-...

PM Rabuka calls for improved eff...

News
Prime Mini...

PNG pair enter plea for dangerou...

Rugby
Papua New ...

FLP condemns Fiji’s stand on Isr...

News
The Fiji L...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Freak accident claim three lives: Police