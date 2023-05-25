Literacy plays a vital role: Tabuya

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya says literacy plays a vital role in transforming individuals into socially engaging citizens.

While launching the second English Access Microscholarship Program at the United States of America Embassy in Suva today, Tabuya said great progress has been made in educating more young people in the country.

Tabuya highlighted that according to UNESCO Institute for Statistics, more than 86 per cent of the world’s population know how to read and write compared to 68 percent in 1979 however, worldwide a new at least 1771 million young people like you and also adults still cannot read while two-thirds of them are women.

“But it is that 86% of the population know how to read and write but when it comes to young people you are the most. Most 250 million children are failing to acquire basic literacy skills.”

“Being able to read and write means being able to keep up with the world. Being able to keep up with current events, being able to communicate effectively and understand the issues that are shaping your world as young people.”

“Vision Fiji has always been committed to bringing positive change in the lives of our children through projects undertaken in education, health, welfare and community service.”

US Ambassador Marie Damour added that Teachers of Gospel High School and Ratu Latianara Secondary School will provide instruction and activities for 40 students who are part of the program.

“Our goal for this program is simply to expand young people’s education and job opportunities by giving them a strong foundation of English language skills. We are very excited that we can expand the reach of this life-changing program to more communities, more teachers and more students, almost doubling the impact of the first cohort for the next two years, we are very proud to partner with Vision Fiji to implement the Access Program.”

“Not only will they access the program, and support all the students here today, it will improve their English reading and writing skills. But we hope that throughout the program, you will gain communication and leadership skills that will expand your academic and professional opportunities.”

Pacific Islands 2015 Pacific strategy promotes people-centered development and emphasises inclusive education is a key component to generate resilience, sustainable growth and wellbeing in the region.