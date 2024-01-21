Sunday, January 21, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Livewire Qoro back in Fijiana squad

Exciting utility back, Meredani Qoro has forced her way back in Fijiana’s final squad for this weekend’s Perth 7s in Australia.

The 19-year-old speedster featured strongly for Mount Masada at the Coral Coast 7s and Coach Saiasi Fuli said she ticked all the boxes and should give her best in Perth.

“She was out for a while with an injury but she is now back in full form and should provide a lot of speed on the wing for us. She is a very hardworking and committed player and it’s good to have her back,” quipped Fuli.

Experienced players like Rejieli Daveua, Aloesi Nakoci, Ana Naimasi, Reapi Uluinasau, Lavena Cavuru and Viniana Riwai have also been named in the final 13.

The Perth 7s kicks off on Friday and will conclude on Sunday.

Fijiana squad– Rejieli Daveua, Vani Buleki, Aloesi Nakoci, Verenaisi Bari, Elenoa Adinaimata, Lavena Cavuru, Reapi Uluinasau, Ana Naimasi, Ilisapei Delaiwau, Mereadani Qoro, Younis Bese, Talei Wilson,Viniana Riwai.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Netball

Nalatu appointed Fiji U21 coach

Dr Simone Nalatu has been appointed the coach of Netball Fiji's U21...
Rugby

Ikanivere becomes Tropik Wood ambas...

Flying Fijians and Fijian Drua hooker Tevita Ikanivere has signed a...
News

I don’t have a direct conduit to SO...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he does not have a direct condu...
News

PM opens up about Radrodro’s dismis...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today opened up and confirmed that t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nalatu appointed Fiji U21 coach

Netball
Dr Simone ...

Ikanivere becomes Tropik Wood am...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

I don’t have a direct conduit to...

News
Prime Mini...

PM opens up about Radrodro’s dis...

News
Prime Mini...

SODELPA wants PM to step down

News
The Social...

Ravu set for inaugural tour of K...

News
Minister f...

Popular News

Kumar assists Ba ahead of CVC

Football
Fiji U16 C...

PM opens up about Radrodro’s dis...

News
Prime Mini...

Babasiga women in tough OFC pool...

Football
Women's Di...

UTOF pays out $4.9m dividend

Business
Unit Trust...

Khan to guide Lautoka in CVC

Football
Babs Khan ...

Bail conditions reinstated for S...

News
The Magist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Netball

Nalatu appointed Fiji U21 coach