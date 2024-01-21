Livewire Qoro back in Fijiana squad

Exciting utility back, Meredani Qoro has forced her way back in Fijiana’s final squad for this weekend’s Perth 7s in Australia.

The 19-year-old speedster featured strongly for Mount Masada at the Coral Coast 7s and Coach Saiasi Fuli said she ticked all the boxes and should give her best in Perth.

“She was out for a while with an injury but she is now back in full form and should provide a lot of speed on the wing for us. She is a very hardworking and committed player and it’s good to have her back,” quipped Fuli.

Experienced players like Rejieli Daveua, Aloesi Nakoci, Ana Naimasi, Reapi Uluinasau, Lavena Cavuru and Viniana Riwai have also been named in the final 13.

The Perth 7s kicks off on Friday and will conclude on Sunday.

Fijiana squad– Rejieli Daveua, Vani Buleki, Aloesi Nakoci, Verenaisi Bari, Elenoa Adinaimata, Lavena Cavuru, Reapi Uluinasau, Ana Naimasi, Ilisapei Delaiwau, Mereadani Qoro, Younis Bese, Talei Wilson,Viniana Riwai.