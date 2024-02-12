Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Low pressure system cause for North floods

The Fiji Meteorological Service says that continuous rainfall since last night has caused flooding in several areas in Labasa and surrounding areas.

These include Wailevu, Qelewaqa Road, Bulileka, Rokosalate, Navai, Navudi, Vunivere and Batinikama.

According to the Nadi Weather Office, a flood alert remains in force for low-lying and flood-prone areas adjacent to and downstream of Labasa River.

A flood warning remains in force for low-lying and flood-prone areas adjacent to and downstream of the Qawa River and Nakawaga River.

Tropical Depression TD05F is not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone; however, a trough of low pressure together with Tropical Depression TD05F continues to affect parts of the country.

TD05F was last located 240 kilometres south south-west of Nadi at 3am today.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
