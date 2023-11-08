Wednesday, November 8, 2023
LTA meets bus operators on frequent accidents

In an effort to counter the increasing number of road fatalities and road accidents involving public service vehicles, the Land Transport Authority of Fiji met with bus operators in the Central Eastern Division, yesterday.

The consultation was conducted to improve industry standards, compliance and services, to address a series of vital key areas that significantly influence the bus transportation sector in Fiji.

LTA Acting CEO, Irimaia Rokosawa, said the bus industry was the lifeblood of the nation and connected communities, fostered economic growth, and enabled access to essential services.

Rokosawa said the bus industry played a crucial role in the daily lives of Fijians, from school children to the working population and senior citizens.

“… Without a doubt, it’s an industry that fuels our nation’s progress. However, with great responsibility comes the need for continuous improvement. Together, we can raise the bar, enhance the quality of service, and ensure the safety and satisfaction of passengers.”

Rokosawa said relevant agencies are all integral components of the same system – By working hand-in-hand, we can address the challenges faced by the industry and identify opportunities for growth and improvement.

He said an integral part also is the conduct of bus drivers play a pivotal role in the overall experience of passengers and road safety.

“The awareness session allowed us to discuss ways to ensure our drivers demonstrate professionalism, courtesy and adherence to traffic rules.”

“By working together, we can not only meet regulatory requirements but go beyond, setting new standards for service quality, safety, and professionalism,” Rokosawa added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
