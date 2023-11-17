LTA tightens control on driver’s license issuance

In an attempt to limit road accidents, the Land Transport Authority will be intensifying its efforts during the festive season to curb dangerous and reckless driving behaviours.

The Authority will also tighten internal controls and audits on the issuance of driving licence and driving schools.

LTA Chair Inosi Kuridrani in a statement expressed grave concern over the rising number over the rising number of road fatalities in the recesnt weeks.

Kuridrani said the increasing rate of vehicle and pedestrian accidents on Fiji’s roads was alarming as some drivers continued to ignore road safety rules and engage in bad driving habits at the expense of precious life.

“We express our condolences to those who have lost loved ones on our roads. It is an unbearable loss that no one wishes on another.”

“This is to curb reckless driving behaviours and blatant disregard for the safety of the public on our roads,” Kuridrani said.

LTA is undertaking efforts to increase awareness on road safety and enforcement of rules and standards in the public space while strong advocating for drivers, pedestrians and passengers to take heed of road safety advisories and avoid reckless driving behaviours.

Kuridrani added that LTA is steadfast in its commitment to safety, accessibility and responsiveness in the transportation sector.