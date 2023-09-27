Maejiirs outlines Bulikulas’ ambitions

Veteran skipper Josephine Maejiirs is ready to lead the Fiji Bulikulas and has outlined the team’s ambition to utilise next month’s Test against Fetu Samoa as a stepping stone to qualifying for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Maejiirs, who played for South Sydney in the NSWRL competition, will again captain the Bulikulas after leading them to a historic 28-0 defeat of the PNG Orchids in 2019.

“There are big dreams ahead, we want to win – that is our goal, to win,” she said during a press conference in Suva on Friday.

“We are looking forward to this Test match. It is the lead up to the qualifiers for the World Cup.”

She is one of up to 14 Australian-based players in line for the Test against Samoa, including Wests Tigers teen sensation Losana Lutu, Sharks trio Cassie Staples, Sereana Naitokatoka and Talei Holmes, former Fijiana 7s star and Cowboys pair Merewalesi Rokouono and Vitalina Naikore.

Maejiirs said the Bulikulas would need greater depth to compete with other Pacific nations.

“I left work for two weeks and came here to help grow and to help push, and to work with everyone here at the Fiji Rugby League, the coaches and the staff.”

“We are very fortunate that we have a lot of Fijian girls that play at NRLW level and the girls overseas are willing to come across and help get us to the Rugby League World Cup.”

“We are going to come back and plan for better opportunities for our girls to develop so that come the World Cup we have a group of girls who are equipped and ready so that we can be competitive on the world stage.”

Meanwhile former Fiji Bati head coach Josaia Dakuitoga has been appointed to guide the Bulikulas.