Man charged over nightclub outing murder

The 19-year-old suspect alleged to have assaulted a 25-year-old man along Carnarvon Street in Suva last Friday which resulted in his death has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of murder and will be produced in the Magistrates Court in Suva today.

The deceased whilst returning from a nightclub was allegedly assaulted by the suspect on Friday morning, where he fell over the railings and landed on the cement surface.

He was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital by relatives and was admitted until he passed away on Friday afternoon.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
