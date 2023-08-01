Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Man dies in head-on-collision

A 41-year-old man died after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a head-on collision last night along the Queens Highway near Malamala in Nadi.

The victim allegedly lost control of his vehicle causing it to veer onto the opposite lane where it crashed into a cane harvester.

The incident occurred at around 8pm.

Officers from the National Fire Authority had to retrieve the victim from the car, and he was rushed to the Nadi Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death as investigations continue.

The road death toll currently stands at 56 compared to 21 for the same period last year.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
