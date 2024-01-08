Monday, January 8, 2024
Man held over attack on Police officer

27-year-old Vetaia Nacagica appeared at the Magistrates Court in Suva. Nacagica is charged with a count of serious assault after attacking a Police officer with a knife on New Year's day in Lami.

The Magistrates Court in Suva has remanded a 27-year-old unemployed man for attacking a Police officer in Lami on New Year’s day.

Vetaia Nacagica, appeared before Resident Magistrate Seini Puamau charged with two counts of act with intend to cause serious bodily harm and one count of serious assault.

The Court heard that the accused allegedly struck the Police officer twice with a cane knife and fled the scene.

The Court also informed that the accused resisted arrest and was later apprehended three days later.

Police prosecutor in the case told the court that the accused is not related to the victim and there was no admission of guilt.

Full disclosures have also been served to the accused.

Due to the seriousness of the first count and because it is an indictable offence, the matter has been transferred to the High Court.

The matter relating to the second charge will be called before Magistrate Puamau on 22 January at 3pm.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
