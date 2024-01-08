Manual voucher payment to be phased out

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is phasing out the manual voucher payment process from this month and there will be a slight change to direct cash payment at post offices.

Welfare recipients on the Family Assistance, Care and Protection, Social Pension and Disability Allowance Scheme who collect their monthly allowance from either postal agencies or post offices are advised to note the changes for the month of January and onwards.

For the recipients on the new payment mode (Criteria B) who have access to post offices, can receive their allowance from today.

The Ministry said recipients will be required to present their July – Dec 2023 voucher cover with the Department of Social Welfare ID card and or National valid ID Card.