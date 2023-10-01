Mataele scores on debut as NZ trounce Aust

Debutant Martha Mataele scored a try on debut as New Zealand thumped Australia 43-3 to retain the O’Reilly Trophy in front of 10,700 delighted spectators in Hamilton yesterday.

Martha, who is the wife of former Flying Fijians winger Manasa Mataele came off the bench and scored the last try in the big victory.

The Black Ferns have now won 16 consecutive Test matches although this was their first Test since July.

New Zealand broke the deadlock in the 11th minute by Prop Krystal Murray as she couldn’t be stopped from a pick-and-go and was imperious with her carries and her offloading tormented the Wallaroos and Ruahei Demant converted.

Seven minutes later, Demant laid the platform and fed debutant Patricia Maliepo across the line to score Black Ferns’ second converted try for a 21-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Australia’s woes continued with injury forcing fullback Lori Cramer off before Katelyn Vaha’akolo crossed twice of her own and Sylvia Brunt’s 39th minute try shot the margin out to 31-0 in favour of New Zealand at the break.

The Wallaroos made a quick start in the second stanza with a penalty from Carys Dallinger before they were reduced to 14 players for the remainder of the game as Bridie O’Gorman saw red for a head-high contact in the 70th minute.

That was the catalyst to get the scoreboard moving again as Lucy Jenkins entered a gap and dashed 15 meters.

Following a tighthead from a scrum, a pass to the right edge eventually saw Canterbury teammate and wife of former Flying Fijians winger Manaa Mataele, Martha nab one on debut and had her magical moment.

The Black Ferns next assignment is in Wellington on October 21 against France.

The teams:

Wallaroos: Lori Cramer, Maya Stewart, Georgina Friedrichs, Trilleen Pomare, Ivania Wong, Carys Dallinger, Layne Morgan, Ashley Marsters, Emily Chancellor, Kaitlan Leaney, Michaela Leonard (c), Sera Naiqama, Eva Karpani, Adiana Talakai, Bree-Anna Cheatham.

Replacements: Tania Naden, Emily Robinson, Bridie O’Gorman, Leilani Nathan, Tabua, Tuinakauvadra, Jasmin Huriwai, Cecilia Smith, Faitala Moleka.

Black Ferns: Patricia Maliepo, Mererangi Paul, Amy du Plessis, Sylvia Brunt, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant (cc), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kennedy Simon (cc), Alana Bremner, Charmaine Smith, Maiakawanakalauni Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Krystal Murray.

Replacements: Luka Connor, Chryss Viliko, Tanya Kalounivale, Lucy Jenkins, Layla Sae, Iritana Hohaia, Rosie Kelly, Martha Mataele.