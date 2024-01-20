Saturday, January 20, 2024
Matakesi wins Women’s title

The New Zealand development side featuring as Matakesi, claimed the women’s title of the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s after beating Mount Masada 24-19 in a thriller at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

Mount Masada with six national squad members and a handful of experience entered the final with a lot of confidence but the Kiwis had a plan of their own and adjusted well to the wet and slippery conditions.

Le Oxeayn Maiu’u, Justine Mcgregor, Kensey Teneti and Olive Watherson crossed over Matakesi while Younis Bese, Meredani Qoro and Mereani Rogosau scored Mount Masada’s tries.

The victory sees Matakesi return home $15,000 richer.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
